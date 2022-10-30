The top eight ranked players in the WTA Rankings will be awarded a place in the draw, with matches to be played across the course of a week.

The WTA Finals is the traditional season-ending tournament that will celebrate the finest women's tennis players in the world.

Competitors will be sorted into two groups of four and will play each of the three players for a place in the semi-finals and then the final.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 Ons Jabeur became the first two players to secure a place in the Finals.

Both women are expected to be there or thereabouts in the final, while Jessica Pegula is seen as a dark horse to go all the way and lay down a signal of intent going into 2023.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the WTA Finals 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the WTA Finals 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 31st October 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Monday 7th November 2022.

How to watch and live stream WTA Finals in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

WTA Finals 2022 schedule

Round robin (2 singles, 2 doubles each day): Monday 31st October – Saturday 5th November

Semi-finals: Sunday 6th November

Final: Monday 7th November

Where is the WTA Finals 2022 held?

The WTA Finals will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

The event was static in Singapore for several years until a move to Shenzen in China for 2019.

This new deal was set to run until 2028 but the COVID pandemic saw two editions of the tournament cancelled and WTA tournaments have now been suspended in China due to allegations from player Peng Shuai aimed at the Chinese government.

Last year's tournament was held in Guadalajara, Mexico.

