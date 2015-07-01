Based on the many comments beneath her article, we all want to see more tennis – the chance to settle down on the sofa of an evening and catch up on all the sport we missed during our day at work.

That's the service Today at Wimbledon used to provide as John Inverdale invited guests to sit on a couch and discuss tactics, shot selections, serving styles and much, much more, at the same time as offering us the opportunity to reflect on the day's tennis, minus the boring bits.

Of course, it's probably unrealistic to expect the BBC to completely return to their old format this year – whether it's tweaked or not, Wimbledon 2Day will no doubt remain a fixture of the 2015 Championships – but, rather than go back to the drawing board next year, we'd like to see a return for the simple but effective Today at Wimbledon, with or without Inverdale at the helm

More like this

Advertisement

Do you agree? Let us know in the poll below...