Kartal enjoyed a fantastic win over No. 20 seed Jelena Ostapenko to kick-start her tournament before toppling Viktoriya Tomova and Diane Parry on her way to the fourth round, with just 16 players left in the draw.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Sonay Kartal's next match at Wimbledon 2025.

When does Sonay Kartal play next at Wimbledon 2025?

Sonay Kartal will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday 6th July 2025 in the fourth round.

The match schedule will be confirmed on the morning.

Sonay Kartal Wimbledon 2025 results

R1: Sonay Kartal (GBR) 7-5 2-6 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

R2: Sonay Kartal (GBR) 6-2 6-2 Viktoriya Tomova (BLR)

R3: Sonay Kartal (GBR) 6-4 6-2 Diane Parry (FRA)

R4: Sonay Kartal (GBR) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

