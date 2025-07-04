When is Sonay Kartal's next match at Wimbledon 2025?
Your guide to when Sonay Kartal plays next at Wimbledon 2025.
British tennis has a new rising star to savour and she's made the fourth round at Wimbledon this year. Remember the name, Sonay Kartal.
The world No. 51 has gradually climbed the rankings, hitting her career-high of No. 49 earlier in the summer, and will rise higher still regardless of how much further she advances at SW19.
Kartal enjoyed a fantastic win over No. 20 seed Jelena Ostapenko to kick-start her tournament before toppling Viktoriya Tomova and Diane Parry on her way to the fourth round, with just 16 players left in the draw.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Sonay Kartal's next match at Wimbledon 2025.
When does Sonay Kartal play next at Wimbledon 2025?
Sonay Kartal will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday 6th July 2025 in the fourth round.
The match schedule will be confirmed on the morning.
Check out our daily updated Wimbledon order of play for the latest timings
Sonay Kartal Wimbledon 2025 results
- R1: Sonay Kartal (GBR) 7-5 2-6 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
- R2: Sonay Kartal (GBR) 6-2 6-2 Viktoriya Tomova (BLR)
- R3: Sonay Kartal (GBR) 6-4 6-2 Diane Parry (FRA)
- R4: Sonay Kartal (GBR) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)
