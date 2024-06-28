Carlos Alcaraz is grouped in the same half of the draw as Sinner, while Novak Djokovic sits on the other half, sheltered away from this year's two Grand Slam champions until the final.

Świątek and Coco Gauff cannot collide prior to the final, though Aryna Sabalenka could meet Gauff sooner.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon draw 2024, including notable matches in the first round featuring seeded and British players.

More like this

We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.

Wimbledon draw 2024

Wimbledon have produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Check out the links below:

Now it's our turn to bring the full projections for later rounds in the tournament.

Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner v Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz v Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz

Alexander Zverev v Andrey Rublev

Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

Elena Rybakina v Jessica Pegula

Iga Świątek v Marketa Vondrousova

Coco Gauff v Jasmine Paolini

Aryna Sabalenka v Zheng Qinwen

Wimbledon route to the final 2024

Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match. Selected players.

Novak Djokovic

R1 – Vit Kopriva

R2 – Alejandro Moro Canas

R3 – Tomas Martin Etcheverry

R4 – Holger Rune

QF – Hubert Hurkacz

SF – Alexander Zverev

F – Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz

R1 – Mark Lajal

R2 – Sebastian Ofner

R3 – Frances Tiafoe

R4 – Ugo Humbert

QF – Casper Ruud

SF – Jannik Sinner

F – Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner

R1 – Yannick Hanfmann

R2 – Marton Fucsovics

R3 – Tallon Griekspoor

R4 – Ben Shelton

QF – Daniil Medvedev

SF – Carlos Alcaraz

F – Novak Djokovic

Jack Draper

R1 – Elias Ymer

R2 – Cam Norrie

R3 – Alexander Zverev

R4 – Taylor Fritz

QF – Andrey Rublev

SF – Novak Djokovic

F – Jannik Sinner

Andy Murray

R1 – Tomas Machac

R2 – Francisco Cerundolo

R3 – Hubert Hurkacz

R4 – Alex De Minaur

QF – Novak Djokovic

SF – Alexander Zverev

F – Jannik Sinner

Iga Świątek

R1 – Sofia Kenin

R2 – Petra Martic

R3 – Katarina Siniakova

R4 – Jelena Ostapenko

QF – Marketa Vondrousova

SF – Elena Rybakina

F – Coco Gauff

Katie Boulter

R1 – Tatjana Maria

R2 – Harriet Dart

R3 – Jessica Pegula

R4 – Ons Jabeur

QF – Elena Rybakina

SF – Iga Świątek

F – Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu

R1 – Ekaterina Alexandrova

R2 – Elise Mertens

R3 – Maria Sakkari

R4 – Qinwen Zheng

QF – Aryna Sabalenka

SF – Coco Gauff

F – Iga Świątek

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.