Wimbledon 2024 tournament tree: Route to the final and projected matches after draw
Check out the tournament tree and projections going forward, following the Wimbledon draw 2024.
The Wimbledon draw has been made, and fans are hurriedly joining the dots to work out the shape of the tournament to come.
Men's world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and women's world No. 1 Iga Świątek lead the fields, but neither star will have it all their own way.
Carlos Alcaraz is grouped in the same half of the draw as Sinner, while Novak Djokovic sits on the other half, sheltered away from this year's two Grand Slam champions until the final.
Świątek and Coco Gauff cannot collide prior to the final, though Aryna Sabalenka could meet Gauff sooner.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon draw 2024, including notable matches in the first round featuring seeded and British players.
We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.
Wimbledon draw 2024
Wimbledon have produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Check out the links below:
Now it's our turn to bring the full projections for later rounds in the tournament.
Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- Jannik Sinner v Daniil Medvedev
- Carlos Alcaraz v Casper Ruud
- Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz
- Alexander Zverev v Andrey Rublev
Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- Elena Rybakina v Jessica Pegula
- Iga Świątek v Marketa Vondrousova
- Coco Gauff v Jasmine Paolini
- Aryna Sabalenka v Zheng Qinwen
Wimbledon route to the final 2024
Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match. Selected players.
Novak Djokovic
R1 – Vit Kopriva
R2 – Alejandro Moro Canas
R3 – Tomas Martin Etcheverry
R4 – Holger Rune
QF – Hubert Hurkacz
SF – Alexander Zverev
F – Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz
R1 – Mark Lajal
R2 – Sebastian Ofner
R3 – Frances Tiafoe
R4 – Ugo Humbert
QF – Casper Ruud
SF – Jannik Sinner
F – Novak Djokovic
Jannik Sinner
R1 – Yannick Hanfmann
R2 – Marton Fucsovics
R3 – Tallon Griekspoor
R4 – Ben Shelton
QF – Daniil Medvedev
SF – Carlos Alcaraz
F – Novak Djokovic
Jack Draper
R1 – Elias Ymer
R2 – Cam Norrie
R3 – Alexander Zverev
R4 – Taylor Fritz
QF – Andrey Rublev
SF – Novak Djokovic
F – Jannik Sinner
Andy Murray
R1 – Tomas Machac
R2 – Francisco Cerundolo
R3 – Hubert Hurkacz
R4 – Alex De Minaur
QF – Novak Djokovic
SF – Alexander Zverev
F – Jannik Sinner
Iga Świątek
R1 – Sofia Kenin
R2 – Petra Martic
R3 – Katarina Siniakova
R4 – Jelena Ostapenko
QF – Marketa Vondrousova
SF – Elena Rybakina
F – Coco Gauff
Katie Boulter
R1 – Tatjana Maria
R2 – Harriet Dart
R3 – Jessica Pegula
R4 – Ons Jabeur
QF – Elena Rybakina
SF – Iga Świątek
F – Coco Gauff
Emma Raducanu
R1 – Ekaterina Alexandrova
R2 – Elise Mertens
R3 – Maria Sakkari
R4 – Qinwen Zheng
QF – Aryna Sabalenka
SF – Coco Gauff
F – Iga Świątek
