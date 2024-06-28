The prize money pot for Wimbledon has been lifted to a record high total of £50 million, spread across a full range of competitions as part of the Championships.

Singles champions will receive a bumper £2.7m for their exploits at SW19, while those who are eliminated in the first round will take home £60,000 for their troubles.

The biggest uplift in prize money will go to the runners-up and defeated semi-finalists, who will see their prize money lifted 19.1 per cent and 19.2 per cent respectively year-on-year.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all Wimbledon prize money figures for 2024 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner – £2.7m

Runner-up – £1.4m

Semi-finals – £715k

Quarter-finals – £375k

Round 4 – £226k

Round 3 – £143k

Round 2 – £93k

Round 1 – £60k

Combined singles total prize pot – £35,884,000

Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner – £650k

Runner-up – £330k

Semi-finals – £167k

Quarter-finals – £84k

Round 3 – £42k

Round 2 – £25k

Round 1 – £15.75k

Combined men's and women's doubles total prize pot – £5,780,000

Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Mixed Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner – £130k

Runner-up – £65k

Semi-finals – £33k

Quarter-finals – £17k

Round 2 – £8.5k

Round 1 – £4.25k

Combined mixed doubles total prize pot – £465,000

