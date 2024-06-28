Wimbledon 2024 prize money round by round: How much will players earn?
Wimbledon prize money has been confirmed for 2024. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
Wimbledon boasts plenty of attractive qualities for players, from lush surroundings to a mountain of points up for grabs.
Those who venture deep into the competition boast a strong chance of featuring on Centre Court, and picking up a healthy pay cheque.
The prize money pot for Wimbledon has been lifted to a record high total of £50 million, spread across a full range of competitions as part of the Championships.
Singles champions will receive a bumper £2.7m for their exploits at SW19, while those who are eliminated in the first round will take home £60,000 for their troubles.
The biggest uplift in prize money will go to the runners-up and defeated semi-finalists, who will see their prize money lifted 19.1 per cent and 19.2 per cent respectively year-on-year.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all Wimbledon prize money figures for 2024 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.
Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Winner – £2.7m
- Runner-up – £1.4m
- Semi-finals – £715k
- Quarter-finals – £375k
- Round 4 – £226k
- Round 3 – £143k
- Round 2 – £93k
- Round 1 – £60k
- Combined singles total prize pot – £35,884,000
Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner – £650k
- Runner-up – £330k
- Semi-finals – £167k
- Quarter-finals – £84k
- Round 3 – £42k
- Round 2 – £25k
- Round 1 – £15.75k
- Combined men's and women's doubles total prize pot – £5,780,000
Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Mixed Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner – £130k
- Runner-up – £65k
- Semi-finals – £33k
- Quarter-finals – £17k
- Round 2 – £8.5k
- Round 1 – £4.25k
- Combined mixed doubles total prize pot – £465,000
