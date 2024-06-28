Wimbledon boasts plenty of attractive qualities for players, from lush surroundings to a mountain of points up for grabs.

Those who venture deep into the competition boast a strong chance of featuring on Centre Court, and picking up a healthy pay cheque.

The prize money pot for Wimbledon has been lifted to a record high total of £50 million, spread across a full range of competitions as part of the Championships.

Singles champions will receive a bumper £2.7m for their exploits at SW19, while those who are eliminated in the first round will take home £60,000 for their troubles.

The biggest uplift in prize money will go to the runners-up and defeated semi-finalists, who will see their prize money lifted 19.1 per cent and 19.2 per cent respectively year-on-year.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all Wimbledon prize money figures for 2024 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

  • Winner – £2.7m
  • Runner-up – £1.4m
  • Semi-finals – £715k
  • Quarter-finals – £375k
  • Round 4 – £226k
  • Round 3 – £143k
  • Round 2 – £93k
  • Round 1 – £60k
  • Combined singles total prize pot – £35,884,000

Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

  • Winner – £650k
  • Runner-up – £330k
  • Semi-finals – £167k
  • Quarter-finals – £84k
  • Round 3 – £42k
  • Round 2 – £25k
  • Round 1 – £15.75k
  • Combined men's and women's doubles total prize pot – £5,780,000

Wimbledon prize money 2024 – Mixed Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

  • Winner – £130k
  • Runner-up – £65k
  • Semi-finals – £33k
  • Quarter-finals – £17k
  • Round 2 – £8.5k
  • Round 1 – £4.25k
  • Combined mixed doubles total prize pot – £465,000
