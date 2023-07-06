Djokovic has been locked in a remarkable battle for world No.1 status with 20-year-old hotshot Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is the current top dog, but the man who goes further at Wimbledon is likely to finish the tournament on top.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Novak Djokovic's next match at Wimbledon 2023.

What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon 2023?

Novak Djokovic's next match is against Stan Wawrinka (World No.87) in the third round of Wimbledon.

They will face each other on Friday 7th July 2023 at an estimated time of 4:45pm in the UK.

(A confirmed start time is yet to be announced.)

Novak Djokovic results at Wimbledon 2023

Approximate time. Subject to change.

Third round – Friday 7th July

[2] Novak Djokovic v Stan Wawrinka (from 4:45pm UK time)

Second round – Thursday 6th July

[2] Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6 7-6 Jordan Thompson

First round – Tuesday 4th July

[2] Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 7-6 Pedro Cachín

