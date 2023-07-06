Her first round clash was delayed due to protestors storming Court 18, throwing orange confetti and jigsaw pieces across the lawn, but she regathered her focus and found a way through.

Boulter is the world No.89 and has only reached the third round of one major in the past – at Wimbledon 2022.

She will be determined to continue her run of form at SW19 in front of home fans who are becoming increasingly familiar with this blossoming British star.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Katie Boulter's next match at Wimbledon 2023.

What time is Katie Boulter playing at Wimbledon 2023?

Katie Boulter's next match is against Alize Cornet/Elena Rybakina [3] in the third round of Wimbledon.

They will face each other on Friday 7th July 2023 at approximately TBC UK time.

Katie Boulter results at Wimbledon 2023

Approximate time. Subject to change.

Third round – Friday 7th July

Katie Boulter v Alize Cornet/Elena Rybakina [3] (from TBC UK time)

Second round – Thursday 6th July

Katie Boulter 6-0 3-6 6-3 Viktoriya Tomova

First round – Tuesday 4th July

Katie Boulter 7-6 6-2 Daria Saville

