Fans across the nation will be keen to see how this next-gen superstar of tomorrow squares up to one of the greatest players in the history of the game on Centre Court.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details on how to watch Jannik Sinner v Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals, as well as the latest information for when the match will take place.

What time is Jannik Sinner v Novak Djokovic Wimbledon semi-final?

Jannik Sinner v Novak Djokovic will take place on the afternoon of Friday 14th July 2023.

We will confirm more specifics about the time once the order of play has been published, but you can expect the match to go ahead from either 1:30pm or directly after the 1:30pm match.

How to watch Jannik Sinner v Novak Djokovic Wimbledon semi-final on TV and live stream

The match will be shown on BBC One this Friday, although coverage may switch to BBC Two to break for BBC News, if necessary. Keep an eye out for prompts during coverage.

Viewers can also watch the action via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including smart TVs, smart phones and laptops.

BBC Radio 5 Live offers live commentary during every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

Jannik Sinner v Novak Djokovic head-to-head record

Djokovic wins – 2 / Sinner wins – 0

Djokovic boasts a 100% record against Sinner in competitive matches, though the pair have only met twice.

The Serbian star won 6-4 6-2 in the Round of 32 at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021 to dispatch the young Italian, while the pair met in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year in a much closer affair.

Sinner went two sets up against Djokovic, but the eventual 2022 champion went on to claw back the deficit in an epic five-set thriller.

Djokovic triumphed 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and went on to win the tournament. However, Sinner has been in terrific form and will not back down in his first Grand Slam semi-final.

