He dispatched Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals to reach the showpiece match once again, and the blockbuster clash is exactly the one we all hoped to see.

This is World No.1 Alcaraz's third crack at Wimbledon and only his fourth tournament on grass. He won at Queen's leading up to this tournament and appears to be refusing to leave British soil without the grand prize.

Alcaraz's first Wimbledon experience was ended by Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the 2021 tournament, but he ditched the Russian in straight sets in the semi-finals this time around.

Fans across the nation will be cancelling all plans this weekend to savour the big one on Centre Court. And if you're still not sold, the winner of this one claims the World No.1 spot.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, as well as the latest information for when the match will take place and the players' head-to-head record.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final?

Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic will take place on the afternoon of Sunday 16th July 2023.

The match is the box-office event on Centre Court this Sunday and will begin promptly at 2pm UK time.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final on TV and live stream

The match will be shown live and uninterrupted on BBC One this Sunday.

Viewers can also watch the action via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including smart TVs, smart phones and laptops.

BBC Radio 5 Live offers live commentary during every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic head-to-head record

Alcaraz wins – 1 / Djokovic wins – 1

The pair have faced each other twice in history with honours even after those two matches, though one victory came with greater weight than the other.

Alcaraz drew first blood with an eye-catching 6-7 7-5 7-6 victory over Djokovic in the Madrid Open 2022 semi-finals, an ATP 1000 event on clay that Alcaraz went on to win.

However, Djokovic struck back with a huge win, also on clay, in the semi-finals of the French Open this year. He triumphed 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 to advance to the final and go onto win the title at Roland-Garros.

The victory restored Djokovic as the World No.1 for a short period before Alcaraz clambered back on top just in time for Wimbledon.

