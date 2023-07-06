Alcaraz is the reigning world No.1 by an incredibly slender margin with Novak Djokovic breathing down his neck.

Whichever player finishes higher at Wimbledon is likely to clinch top spot by the end of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Carlos Alcaraz's next match at Wimbledon 2023.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Wimbledon 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz's next match is against Alexandre Muller (World No.84) in the second round of Wimbledon.

They will face each other on Friday 7th July 2023 at approximately TBCpm UK time.

Carlos Alcaraz results at Wimbledon 2023

Approximate time. Subject to change.

Second round – Friday 7th July

[1] Carlos Alcaraz v Alexandre Muller (from TBCpm UK time)

First round – Tuesday 4th July

[1] Carlos Alcaraz 6-0 6-2 7-5 v Jeremy Chardy

