Maria Sharapova (RUS)[4] v Johanna Konta (GBR) – 2nd on Centre Court

2004 champion Sharapova is always a force to be reckoned with on grass, but she’s suffered a year of ups and downs including a string of early exits from major tournaments. Although it’s unlikely she’ll suffer a shock defeat to British wildcard Konta who will play one of the biggest matches of her career when she steps out onto Centre later today. Have your earplugs at the ready for plenty of Sharapova's trademark screeching.

Jarkko Nieminen (FIN) v Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) – 2nd on No.2 Court

Lleyton Hewitt and Jarkko Nieminen both launch their final Wimbledon campaigns later today. The 2002 champion has been granted a wildcard for his swansong but, should he overcome the Finn, will almost certainly set up a second round clash with Djokovic. Regardless of who wins today, it’s likely these veterans will be packing their bags before the week’s out.

Stanislas Wawrinka (SWI)[4] v Joao Sousa (POR) – 3rd on Centre Court

Swiss number two Wawrinka has had one hell of a year. A run to the Australian Open semi-finals was followed by a hard fought victory over Djokovic in the final at Roland Garros last month. World number 46 Sousa qualified for SW19 for the first time last year, but failed to make it past the first round – a similar fate is likely to await him out on Centre Court later today.

More like this

Advertisement

Order your 2015 Wimbledon Championship Towel now for £28 plus £3.50 p&p, call 0344 245 8092 quote ref RTWT2015 or click here.

You might also like...