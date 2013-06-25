Maria Kirilenko (RUS)(10) v Laura Robson (GBR) - 2nd on No.1 Court

Besides Andy Murray's straight sets win, yesterday was not a good showing from the British contingent with Elena Baltacha, James Ward, Anne Keothavong, Kyle Edmund and Samantha Murray all crashing out of the competition. The expectations of today's home crowd rest on the shoulders of two young women: Laura Robson and Heather Watson. Currently ranked 38 in the world, Robson narrowly missed out on a seeding and that leaves her facing no. 10 Maria Kirilenko. The Russian reached last year's quarter-finals but that result represented her best showing in years, while Robson is known for responding to the home support and rising to the occasion. Based on seedings, Kirilenko is expected to progress but Robson will fancy her chances of causing an upset and taking down another top ten player.

Serena Williams (USA)(1) v Mandy Minella (LUX) - 1st on Centre Court

Ask any tennis expert who they're tipping for this year's tournament and it's odds-on their answer will be Serena Williams. The American powerhouse has been back in fine form this season, recovering from her quarter-final loss at the Australian Open to cruise to a straight sets victory over Maria Sharapova in the final at Roland Garros. The pair have since become embroiled in a public spat following comments Serena made to Rolling Stone magazine but the world number one will be looking to forget her recent controversy as she steps out on Centre today to defend her title. Ranked no. 92 in the world, 27-year-old Minella isn't expected to give her much bother so expect Serena to make swift work of her opponent and progress into the second round.

Heather Watson (GBR) v Madison Keys (USA) - 1st on No.2 Court

Today's second British hopeful Heather Watson faces another difficult draw against dangerous young American Madison Keys. Watson's recent bout of glandular fever and subsequent lack of grass court preparation may leave her at a disadvantage against the unseeded 18-year-old, who beat Li Na in Madrid before making it through three rounds of this month's Aegon Classic. But Keys has suffered from a virus of her own over the weekend leaving her homebound so today's clash will likely be a battle of health as much as it is tennis.

Sam Querrey (USA)(21) v Bernard Tomic (AUS) - 2nd on No.3 Court

As a young qualifier at Wimbledon back in 2011, Tomic raced to the quarter-finals but recent controversies have attracted more attention than his tennis: his father and coach John was banned from attending matches after he assaulted Bernard's former training partner, Thomas Drouet, at the Madrid Masters. It will be interesting to see how John's absence affects his 20-year-old son, currently ranked at 59. He'll begin his campaign against American number one Sam Querrey who has never made it past Wimbledon's fourth round. With both players in possession of booming serves, expect a power tussle for a place in the second round.