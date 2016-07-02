Andy Murray is back in action on Centre Court later today, bidding for a place in the second week of the Wimbledon Championships. Standing in his path is 27-year-old John Millman, playing in the main draw for only the second time.

The Australian is currently ranked 67th in the world but has enjoyed good form at Grand Slams these past 12 months, hitting a career best by making the third round in Melbourne earlier this year. At SW19, he has seen off challenges from both Albert Montanes and Benoit Paire to set up today's clash.