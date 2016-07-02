What time is Andy Murray playing John Millman at Wimbledon?
The number two seed and British hopeful takes on the Australian world number 67 on Centre Court later today
Andy Murray is back in action on Centre Court later today, bidding for a place in the second week of the Wimbledon Championships. Standing in his path is 27-year-old John Millman, playing in the main draw for only the second time.
The Australian is currently ranked 67th in the world but has enjoyed good form at Grand Slams these past 12 months, hitting a career best by making the third round in Melbourne earlier this year. At SW19, he has seen off challenges from both Albert Montanes and Benoit Paire to set up today's clash.
He and Murray have history, meeting in Brisbane in 2013 where the Scot bettered his opponent in three sets. Millman is unlikely to knock Murray off course at SW19 – the number two seed has looked in fine form in the first two rounds, breezing past Yen Hsun Lu in straight sets on Thursday and displaying the sort of athleticism that British tennis fans can get seriously excited about.
The pair are due out on Centre Court following the ladies singles match between Simona Halep and Kiki Bertens which begins at 1pm.