The Frenchman rested his legs on Monday after his compatriot, Richard Gasquet, pulled out of their tie after one set with a back injury. Tsonga certainly needed the time out, after seeing off third round opponent John Isner 19-17 in the fifth set – but he'll be back out on Centre Court all guns blazing later today.

With his booming serve and strong net game, grass is where Tsonga plays his best tennis, although today's opponent is one of the best returners in the game. Murray will get the ball back in play – you can count on that – and if the number two seed continues his run of form, Tsonga will have to pull his best tennis out of the bag if he wants a chance of booking place in the semi-finals. He's already lost to Murray twice at SW19, once in the quarter-finals in 2010 and again in the semis in 2012 – although both matches went to four sets.

The pair are on Centre Court second, following Roger Federer's clash with Marin Cilic which is scheduled for 1pm.

CENTRE COURT

Roger Federer (SUI) [3] v Marin Cilic (CRO) [9]

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) [12] v Andy Murray (GBR) [2]

The Croat is another skilled grass court player and could well be the first player to take a set of the Fed this tournament so it's unlikely Murray and Tsonga will be warming up before 4pm.

Coverage of Wimbledon is on BBC1 from 11:30am and BBC2 from 1pm with live feeds also available to watch on the BBC Sport website.