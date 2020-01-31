RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev game on TV and online.

What time is Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev?

Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev will take place on the morning of Friday 31st January 2020.

The official approximate time is yet to be confirmed but the match is expected to take place from 8:30am UK time.

More like this

What channel is Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev?

Eurosport 1 will show exclusive live coverage of the match.

How to live stream Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev

If you want to access the online Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime.