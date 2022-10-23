A host of top European stars will be in action, including Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner among others.

The Vienna Open is shaping up with a stellar cast of contenders for the indoor tournament in Austria.

Daniil Medvedev enters the tournament as the top seed with the three men ahead of him in the ATP Rankings not playing in Vienna.

British fans will hope Cam Norrie can find his groove as world No.14. He will be the No.7 seed in Austria and will hope for a final flourish in 2022.

The ATP Rankings have been in a fluid state for most of the year given Novak Djokovic's fall from top spot after missing several tournaments and the chasing pack will hope to make the most of opportunities that come their way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Vienna Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Vienna Open 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 24th October 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 30th October 2022.

How to watch and live stream Vienna Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Vienna Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 32: Monday 24th – Wednesday 26th October

Round of 16: Wednesday 26th – Thursday 27th October

Quarter-finals: Friday 28th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 29th October

Final: Sunday 30th October

Where is the Vienna Open 2022 held?

The Vienna Open will be held, you guessed it, in Vienna, Austria at the Wiener Stadthalle.

Alexander Zverev won last year's tournament in the 16,000-capacity arena.

