The next step on Netflix's journey towards producing more elite sports content is The Netflix Slam.

The premise is simple: Rafael Nadal will face Carlos Alcaraz in a duel between the king of Spain and the pretender to his throne in the glitzy surroundings of Las Vegas.

However, big questions remain about the injury status of both players ahead of a crucial time on the ATP Tour.

Nadal suffered a serious injury problem in the Australian Open in January 2023, made a comeback in Brisbane during January 2024 but suffered another setback which has ruled him out of action until now.

As things stand, Nadal will feature in The Netflix Slam as he prepares for the clay-court season leading up to the French Open.

Nadal's uncle Toni, his former coach, told Spanish outlet AS (as per MSN): "He needs to compete. He has no choice. He hasn't done it for too long. And, of course, if you don't compete, you can't be prepared."

Fans shouldn't expect to see Nadal in peak physical condition, and may also be required to temper their expectations with regards to Alcaraz, who suffered an injury at the Rio Open.

On 21st February, Alcaraz posted a statement on Instagram: "I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, after the meeting with my doctor and my physiotherapists.

"The diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain. I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells."

This provides reassurance that Alcaraz will indeed be fit for The Netflix Slam, but it will raise eyebrows considering the Indian Wells Masters ATP 1000 event begins on Monday, a day after the one-off match in Vegas.

The Netflix Slam UK time

The Netflix Slam will be staged live on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

The match will begin at 8:30pm UK time (12:30pm local time).

How to watch The Netflix Slam

You will be able to watch The Netflix Slam live on Netflix.

Fans can tune into Netflix via a smart TV, by streaming to your TV via a mobile device app or through your web browser.

