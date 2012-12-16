It's been an unprecdented twelve months for the nation's sportsmen and women - and Murray is joined by a wealth of talent on this year's Sports Personality of the Year shortlist. So how does he feel about his competition? "I’m hoping the evening will be a celebration of the year as a whole and of what we, as a nation, have achieved."

His moments

US Open Champion Gold medal, men’s singles, Silver medal, mixed doubles, London Olympics

What the commentator said

“It’s a golden triumph for Andy Murray! Gold for Team GB. And he finished off like the champion that he is, this proud son of Dunblane!”

Who would be your Sports Personality?

“It’s been an amazing year for British sport and it’s really tough to pick a winner. There have been lots of great moments but if I have to pick a favourite, it was probably the Super Saturday during the Olympics when Mo, Jess Ennis and Greg Rutherford all got gold — it was so inspiring.”

Sports Personality of the Year 2012 begins on Sunday at 7:30pm on BBC1

