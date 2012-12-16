Sports Personality 2012: Andy Murray - "Super Saturday was so inspiring"
The US Open and Olympic champion - and Wimbledon runner-up - on the night of Team GB's athletics triumph
It's been quite a year for British number one Andy Murray - after a slow start he put in an inspired display at Wimbledon, fending off tough competition to become the first British man in the final for 76 years. And despite a tearful loss to Roger Federer at the final hurdle, his heartfelt interview following the match won him a new legion of fans.
Exactly a month on he was given a second opportunity, this time overcoming his Swiss nemesis to take Olympic gold for Team GB - swiftly followed by a silver medal in the mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson. As if that wasn't enough, in September fans were treated to a maiden grand slam victory in the US Open final, following a five-set thriller against world number one Novak Djokovic.
It's been an unprecdented twelve months for the nation's sportsmen and women - and Murray is joined by a wealth of talent on this year's Sports Personality of the Year shortlist. So how does he feel about his competition? "I’m hoping the evening will be a celebration of the year as a whole and of what we, as a nation, have achieved."
His moments
US Open Champion Gold medal, men’s singles, Silver medal, mixed doubles, London Olympics
What the commentator said
“It’s a golden triumph for Andy Murray! Gold for Team GB. And he finished off like the champion that he is, this proud son of Dunblane!”
Who would be your Sports Personality?
“It’s been an amazing year for British sport and it’s really tough to pick a winner. There have been lots of great moments but if I have to pick a favourite, it was probably the Super Saturday during the Olympics when Mo, Jess Ennis and Greg Rutherford all got gold — it was so inspiring.”
Sports Personality of the Year 2012 begins on Sunday at 7:30pm on BBC1
