However, those behind him will be determined to drag him back towards the pack as the Italian seeks to gallop free ahead of the rest.

A terrific field will jet out to Shanghai for this week's tournament, with Sinner joined by Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Nine of the top 10 men's players will feature, though world No.8 and reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz will not feature due to a knee injury. Britain's Jack Draper has also withdrawn from the competition after reaching a career-high No.20 last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Shanghai Masters 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Shanghai Masters 2024?

The tournament starts on Wednesday 2nd October 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 13th October 2024.

Coverage begins from around 6am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Shanghai Masters 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Shanghai Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

