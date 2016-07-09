Serena Williams brings Wimbledon viewers to tears with Maya Angelou poem after claiming 22nd Grand Slam victory
The veteran star won her seventh Wimbledon ladies singles title with Beyonce watching from the Royal Box
The phrase "all the single ladies" was never more aptly fitting than at today's Wimbledon ladies singles final, where Serena Williams claimed her seventh victory with Beyonce and Jay-Z watching from the Royal Box.
The Wimbledon veteran beat German fourth seed Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3, claiming her 22nd Grand Slam and equalling Steffi Graf's Open era record of major titles.
Though fans were delighted with Serena's victory - and quite frankly thrilled to see Bey and Jay in the Royal Box – there was only one thing they could talk (and sob) about by the time Serena's victory had sunk in.
To celebrate her win, BBC broadcast a montage of the 34-year-old's rise to Wimbledon glory, narrated by Williams reading Maya Angelou's Still I Rise.
We dare you NOT to get goosebumps.