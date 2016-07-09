The phrase "all the single ladies" was never more aptly fitting than at today's Wimbledon ladies singles final, where Serena Williams claimed her seventh victory with Beyonce and Jay-Z watching from the Royal Box.

The Wimbledon veteran beat German fourth seed Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3, claiming her 22nd Grand Slam and equalling Steffi Graf's Open era record of major titles.

Though fans were delighted with Serena's victory - and quite frankly thrilled to see Bey and Jay in the Royal Box – there was only one thing they could talk (and sob) about by the time Serena's victory had sunk in.

To celebrate her win, BBC broadcast a montage of the 34-year-old's rise to Wimbledon glory, narrated by Williams reading Maya Angelou's Still I Rise.

We dare you NOT to get goosebumps.

