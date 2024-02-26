Pegula is the only top-10 player in the competition with world No.14 Beatriz Haddad Maia the next highest-ranked player in the draw.

Rising US star Emma Navarro is one to watch in San Diego. The 22-year-old started 2023 at No.149 in the world but enjoyed a series of solid results to nudge her up to an all-time high No.23 earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Open 2024 tennis tournament.

More like this

Read more: Live tennis on TV today | Best male tennis players of all time | Best female tennis players of all time | Best male tennis players in the world | Best female tennis players in the world

When is the San Diego Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 26th February 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

How to watch and live stream San Diego Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the San Diego Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the San Diego Open 2024 held?

The San Diego Open is held at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, USA.

Its show court can hold up to 2,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.