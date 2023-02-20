The Spanish prodigy had been out of action since the Paris Masters in October until he went all the way to win the Argentina Open at the weekend upon his return.

He's back. World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has returned from injury with a bang and will be determined to cling onto his Rio Open crown in Brazil this week.

Alcaraz is likely to become the next dominant force on the ATP Tour and his victory over Cam Norrie in the Argentina Open final will have sent a statement to the chasing pack ahead of the trip to Rio.

Norrie is seeded No.2 in Rio for the ATP 500 event, followed by Lorenzo Musetti, Francisco Cerundolo and Diego Schwartzman. Dominic Thiem continues his comeback from surgery and could be a wildcard contender to watch this week.

The depleted field should not dampen expectations for an exciting tournament with plenty to play for among the chasing pack aiming to crack the seeded positions ahead of the majors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rio Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Rio Open 2023?

The tournament started on Monday 20th February.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 26th February.

How to watch and live stream Rio Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Rio Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 32: Monday 20th – Tuesday 21st February

Round of 16: Wednesday 22nd – Thursday 23rd February

Quarter-finals: Thursday 23rd – Friday 24th February

Semi-finals: Saturday 25th February

Final: Sunday 26th February

Where is the Rio Open 2023 held?

The Rio Open 2023 will be held at Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The venue is comprised of nine clay courts scattered around the grounds of a horse racing club. The main stadium boasts a 6,200 capacity.

