Last year’s Queen’s Club Championships winner Carlos Alcaraz will be seeking success on the courts once again, while Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie will also be competing.

Watch Queen's Championships on Sky Sports or BBC

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for Queen's Championships 2024.

Queen's Championships 2024 order of play today

All UK time.

More like this

Monday 17th June

Centre court

From 12pm

Grigor Dimitrov (BGR) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

followed by

Holger Rune (DEN) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

followed by

Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

followed by

Alejandro Tabilo (CHL) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court 1

From 1pm

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)

followed by, not before 3:30pm and after suitable rest

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & Henry Patten (GBR) vs Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (AUT)

followed by

John Peers & Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA)

How to watch Queen's Championships 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Queen's Championships 2024 live on BBC and Sky Sports.

Coverage will be live and free on BBC and BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament.

Alternatively, you can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.