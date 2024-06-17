Queen's Championships 2024 order of play today: Full schedule – Monday 17th June
We bring you the full Queen's Championships 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The cinch Championships 2024 kick off today (Monday 17th June) on the grass courts at The Queen’s Club, and we’re in for an exciting week of action.
The tournament, which fills the gap between the French Open and Wimbledon, is hosted at the iconic venue in London.
Last year’s Queen’s Club Championships winner Carlos Alcaraz will be seeking success on the courts once again, while Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie will also be competing.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for Queen's Championships 2024.
Queen's Championships 2024 order of play today
All UK time.
Monday 17th June
Centre court
From 12pm
Grigor Dimitrov (BGR) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
followed by
Holger Rune (DEN) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)
followed by
Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)
followed by
Alejandro Tabilo (CHL) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Court 1
From 1pm
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)
followed by, not before 3:30pm and after suitable rest
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & Henry Patten (GBR) vs Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (AUT)
followed by
John Peers & Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA)
How to watch Queen's Championships 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Queen's Championships 2024 live on BBC and Sky Sports.
Coverage will be live and free on BBC and BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament.
Alternatively, you can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
