Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is expected to return to defend his crown following a terrific lawn tennis season for him last season.

The Spanish prodigy lifted the trophy at Queen's before making the short trip south to Wimbledon, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final on Centre Court to clinch his maiden Grand Slam victory.

When is Queen's Championships 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 17th June 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 23rd June 2024.

Play begins from around 11am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Queen's Championships 2024 in the UK

You can watch Queen's Championships 2024 live on BBC and Sky Sports.

Coverage will be live and free on BBC and BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament.

Alternatively, you can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

