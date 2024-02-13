Swiatek is top seed in the Middle East, closely tailed by No.2 seed Coco Gauff, who underperformed in the WTA 1000 events last season.

If the American can punch in a big display in Doha, she could find herself cruising towards the summit ahead of a crucial few months of the season.

Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Zheng Qinwen make up the top five seeds and will each be determined to press on in 2024.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Qatar Open 2024 tennis tournament.

Read more: Live tennis on TV today | Best male tennis players of all time | Best female tennis players of all time | Best male tennis players in the world | Best female tennis players in the world

When is the Qatar Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Sunday 11th February 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 17th February 2024.

How to watch and live stream Qatar Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Qatar Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Qatar Open 2024 held?

The Qatar Open is held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar.

Its show court can hold up to 7,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.