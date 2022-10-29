World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will hope to double down on his recent success with a stellar showing in the French capital.

The Paris Masters will be the last regular ATP 1000 event of the calendar year and the world's greatest tennis stars will be desperate to finish 2022 on a high note.

The Spanish star entered last year's tournament as the world No.35, unseeded and the youngest player in the draw. Alcaraz returns to Paris as the man to beat.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic won't go away quietly, however. The Serbian superstar boasts a formidable record at this tournament with six titles to his name. He has won five of the last nine Paris Masters tournaments.

Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up one of the last key tournaments of the season ahead of the ATP Finals, featuring the top eight men, in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Paris Masters 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Paris Masters 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 31st October 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 6th November 2022.

How to watch and live stream Paris Masters 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Paris Masters 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1000)

Round of 64: Monday 31st October – Tuesday 1st November

Round of 32: Tuesday 1st – Wednesday 2nd November

Round of 16: Thursday 3rd November

Quarter-finals: Friday 4th November

Semi-finals: Saturday 5th November

Final: Sunday 6th November

Where is the Paris Masters 2022 held?

The Paris Masters is held at the AccorHotels Arena in the very heart of the French capital.

The 15,600-capacity arena has hosted the event since 1986 and continues to be an esteemed tournament on the minds of every player at this time of year.

