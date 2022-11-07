Carlos Alcaraz won the event in 2021 and then proceeded to reach world No.1 status following a meteoric rise in 2022.

The Next Gen ATP Finals have arrived in Milan with a tantalising line-up of young players hoping to emulate last year's champion.

The Spanish star will not feature in this tournament – designed for players under the age of 21 – as he was due to compete in the full-fat senior edition of the ATP Finals. However, an injury means he won't feature in that tournament either.

The first day of the Next Gen ATP Finals will see top seed Lorenzo Musetti face Chun-Hsin Tseng in an opening duel on home soil, before American rising star Brandon Nakashima takes to the stage against Matteo Arnaldi.

British fans will be keen to see Jack Draper in action as he has climbed to No.47 in the world rankings and will be readying a push to breach the top 32 in 2023, an unthinkable prospect until now.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Next Gen ATP Finals 2022 order of play for today.

Next Gen ATP Finals 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 8th November

From 2pm

Jiri Lehecka v Francesco Passaro

From 3pm

Lorenzo Musetti v Chun Hsin Tseng

From 7:30pm

Matteo Arnaldi v Brandon Nakashima

Jack Draper v Dominic Stricker

