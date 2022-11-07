The tournament is designed similarly to the ATP Finals but for players who were aged 21 or younger at the start of the year.

The Next Gen ATP Finals have arrived with a host of rising stars ready to strut their stuff in Milan.

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the tournament due to his meteoric rise since last year. He has since become the world No.1 and will be the man to beat in the full-fat ATP Finals later this month.

World No.18 Holger Rune enters the tournament as top seed while Lorenzo Musetti will hope to put on an exciting display for fans on home soil.

British fans will be roaring on Jack Draper to continue his rise through the rankings. He currently sits No.45 in the world, up from No.277 this time last year.

When is the Next Gen ATP Finals 2022?

The tournament begins on Tuesday 8th November 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Saturday 12th November 2022.

How to watch and live stream Next Gen ATP Finals in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Next Gen ATP Finals 2022 schedule

Round robin (2 singles, 2 doubles each day): Tuesday 8th – Thursday 10th November

Semi-finals: Friday 11th November

Final: Saturday 12th November

Where is the Next Gen ATP Finals 2022 held?

The Next Gen ATP Finals will be held in Milan, as it has been since its inception.

The previous four editions of the tournament have all been held in the Italian capital and they will remain hosts of the Finals going forward.

