Gates on Sunday open at 8:45am with play commencing at 11:30am, including on Centre Court and Court Number One.

It will be only the fourth time in the Championships' 139-year history that matches have been played on the middle Sunday, but four days of rain have left it as the only option.

Richard Lewis, Chief Executive of the All England Tennis Club, told Sky News: “This has been a difficult decision but one we had to take to reduce the backlog of matches, and in the interests of completing the Championships on time. As with other middle Sundays I’m sure there will be a great atmosphere."

Buy Wimbledon tickets for Sunday 3rd July here from 3pm on Saturday 2nd July