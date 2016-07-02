New Wimbledon tickets set to go on sale as rain forces extension into middle Sunday
22,000 tickets will go on sale at 3pm on Saturday for matches on the following Sunday, which is usually reserved as a rest day
Tennis fans desperate for a live taste of this year's Wimbledon could still be in luck following the news that extra tickets are about to go on sale for matches this Sunday, which is usually reserved as a rest day.
22,000 advance tickets will be released via the official website at 3pm today (Saturday). They will be available on a first come, first served basis with no more than two per household. They will be sold online only, with organisers warning that there will be none available at Wimbledon on the day.
Gates on Sunday open at 8:45am with play commencing at 11:30am, including on Centre Court and Court Number One.
It will be only the fourth time in the Championships' 139-year history that matches have been played on the middle Sunday, but four days of rain have left it as the only option.
Richard Lewis, Chief Executive of the All England Tennis Club, told Sky News: “This has been a difficult decision but one we had to take to reduce the backlog of matches, and in the interests of completing the Championships on time. As with other middle Sundays I’m sure there will be a great atmosphere."
Buy Wimbledon tickets for Sunday 3rd July here from 3pm on Saturday 2nd July