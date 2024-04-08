Jannik Sinner has risen to No. 2 in the ATP Rankings, sandwiched between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and will be determined to continue his ascent in 2024.

Fans across the globe will be excited to tune in for all the action live from Monte Carlo, with most of the world's best men's players in action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

Grigor Dimitrov.

All UK time.

Monday 8th April

COURT RAINIER III

From 11am UK time

Felix Auger-Aliassime v (Q) Luca Nardi

Valentin Vacherot v (9) Grigor Dimitrov

Laslo Djere v (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas

(15) Karen Khachanov v Cameron Norrie

COURT DES PRINCES

From 11am UK time

Dan Evans v Sebastian Ofner

Matteo Arnaldi v Sumit Nagal

Arthur Fills v Adrian Mannarino

Ugo Humbert v Federico Coria

COURT 2

From 11am UK time

Corentin Moutet v Alexei Popyrin

H Ny/J Zielinski v (7) W Koolhof/N Mektic

Roman Safiullin v (Q) Jaume Munar

J Sinner/L Sonego (WC) v S Gille/J Vliegen

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

