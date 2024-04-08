Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 schedule: Order of play (Monday 8th April)
We bring you the full Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Monte-Carlo Masters is one of the most iconic non-major events on tour as the clay court season begins in earnest.
The first round matches are in full swing, with the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Grigor Dimitrov and Dan Evans looking for victory.
Jannik Sinner has risen to No. 2 in the ATP Rankings, sandwiched between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and will be determined to continue his ascent in 2024.
Fans across the globe will be excited to tune in for all the action live from Monte Carlo, with most of the world's best men's players in action.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Monday 8th April
COURT RAINIER III
From 11am UK time
- Felix Auger-Aliassime v (Q) Luca Nardi
- Valentin Vacherot v (9) Grigor Dimitrov
- Laslo Djere v (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas
- (15) Karen Khachanov v Cameron Norrie
COURT DES PRINCES
From 11am UK time
- Dan Evans v Sebastian Ofner
- Matteo Arnaldi v Sumit Nagal
- Arthur Fills v Adrian Mannarino
- Ugo Humbert v Federico Coria
COURT 2
From 11am UK time
- Corentin Moutet v Alexei Popyrin
- H Ny/J Zielinski v (7) W Koolhof/N Mektic
- Roman Safiullin v (Q) Jaume Munar
- J Sinner/L Sonego (WC) v S Gille/J Vliegen
How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
