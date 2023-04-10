Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem will all be in action at the year's first clay-court ATP Masters 1000.

The Monte-Carlo Masters gets fully underway on Monday after several early matches yesterday.

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime have all pulled out of this year's tournament, depriving fans of three of the biggest stars in world tennis at the moment.

Novak Djokovic is back in the saddle though and he will be determined to punch in a big performance here to remind the world he's not finished yet.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Monte Carlo Masters 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Monte Carlo Masters 2023 schedule

Singles matches. All UK time.

Monday 10th April

Court Rainier III

From 11am UK time

[WC] Stan WAWRINKA (SUI) v Tallon GRIEKSPOOR (NED)

Maxime CRESSY (USA) v Matteo BERRETTINI (ITA)

Alex DE MINAUR (AUS) [14] v Andy MURRAY (GBR)

Richard GASQUET (FRA) v [WC] Dominic THIEM (AUT)

Court Des Princes

From 11am UK time

Cameron NORRIE (GBR) [11] v Francisco CERUNDOLO (ARG)

Sebastian BAEZ (ARG) v Jack DRAPER (GBR)

Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG) v David GOFFIN (BEL)

Roberto BAUTISTA AGUT (ESP) v [LL] Filip KRAJINOVIC (SRB)

Court 2

From 11am UK time

Benjamin BONZI (FRA) v Bernabe ZAPATA MIRALLES (ESP)

[Q] Jan-Lennard STRUFF (GER) v Albert RAMOS-VINOLAS (ESP)

Court 9

From 11am UK time

Botic VAN DE ZANDSCHULP (NED) v [Q] Marton FUCSOVICS (HUN)

[Q] Ivan GAKHOV v Mackenzie MCDONALD (USA)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.