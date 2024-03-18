It's a similarly competitive story in the WTA 1000 event, with world No. 1 Iga Świątek set to be joined by Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff up front.

Both the ATP and WTA rankings are close at the top, though Świątek has opened up a relatively sizeable gap at the top of the women's game.

However, these 1,000-point events have plenty of potential to stir the pot, depending on which players seize the initiative.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Miami Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Tuesday 19th March 2024 and runs until the men's final on Sunday 31st March 2024.

Play begins from around 3pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Miami Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Miami Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Miami Open 2024 held?

The Miami Open is held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA.

The NFL stadium is restructured for tennis and can hold up to 14,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

