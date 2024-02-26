Mexican Open 2024 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the Mexican Open 2024, including schedule, date, TV channel and live stream details.
The Mexican Open presents an opportunity for a host of top players to creep up the ATP rankings in the absence of the frontrunners.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are all absent from the Mexican Open and parallel tournament, the Dubai Tennis Championships, while No. 4 Daniil Medvedev leads the pack in the UAE.
That means No. 6 Alexander Zverev enters the Mexican Open as top seed, closely tailed by Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz from the world top 10.
Dan Evans and Jack Draper represent British interests in the tournament, as Cameron Norrie has withdrawn from the competition.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Mexican Open 2024 tennis tournament.
When is the Mexican Open 2024?
The tournament begins on Monday 26th February 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 2nd March 2024.
How to watch and live stream Mexican Open 2024 in the UK
You can watch the Mexican Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Where is the Mexican Open 2024 held?
The Mexican Open is held at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, Mexico.
Its show court can hold up to 10,500 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.
