That means No. 6 Alexander Zverev enters the Mexican Open as top seed, closely tailed by Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz from the world top 10.

Dan Evans and Jack Draper represent British interests in the tournament, as Cameron Norrie has withdrawn from the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Mexican Open 2024 tennis tournament.

More like this

Read more: Live tennis on TV today | Best male tennis players of all time | Best female tennis players of all time | Best male tennis players in the world | Best female tennis players in the world

When is the Mexican Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 26th February 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

How to watch and live stream Mexican Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Mexican Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Mexican Open 2024 held?

The Mexican Open is held at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, Mexico.

Its show court can hold up to 10,500 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.