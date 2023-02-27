Rafael Nadal is out of the tournament as he continues to recover from an injury sustained at the Australian Open, leaving the path significantly less dangerous for compatriot Carlos Alcaraz to tread.

The Mexican Open 2023 boasts a fascinating line-up of talent ready to battle for supremacy in the absence of last year's champion.

Alcaraz has made a strong return to the ATP Tour following injury, but fell at the last hurdle in the Rio Open as British star Cam Norrie triumphed over him in the final.

The pair are building a history having been on tour in South America in 2023. Alcaraz defeated Norrie in the Argentina Open final prior to the reverse result at the Rio Open. Norrie's attendance at the Mexican Open could make it three in a row.

Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe are all among the supporting cast seeking to hoover up valuable points in Central America.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Mexican Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Mexican Open 2023?

The tournament started on Monday 27th February and runs until the final on Saturday 4th March 2023.

How to watch and live stream Mexican Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Mexican Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 64: Monday 27th February

Round of 32: Tuesday 28th February

Round of 16: Wednesday 1st March

Quarter-finals: Thursday 2nd March

Semi-finals: Friday 3rd March

Final: Saturday 4th February

Where is the Mexican Open 2023 held?

The Mexican Open is held at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, Mexico. It's the second time it has been staged here.

The main court at the venue boasts a huge 10,500 capacity, meaning more fans than ever can soak up the tournament.

