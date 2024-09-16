Prior to 2022, Europe had won all four editions of the competition, but a convincing 13-2 victory for Team World last time out has started to rebalance the scores.

Carlos Alcaraz will spearhead the European team in the absence of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. He will be joined by veteran superstar Rafael Nadal.

The rest of the world will be led by a USA trio of No. 7-ranked Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Laver Cup 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Laver Cup 2024?

The tournament started on Friday 20th September 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Play begins from around 12pm UK time on Friday and Saturday, and 11am UK time on Sunday.

How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2024 in the UK

Coverage of the Laver Cup 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Laver Cup is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

