Both teams look relatively evenly matched going into this tournament now that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all absent from the line-up.

Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas were set to be Europe's top-ranked stars but have both withdrawn from the event, meaning Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud are the only top-10 players in the European team.

Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player for Team World, with fellow Americans Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks all in the side.

Each match victory on Day 1 is worth one point, Day 2 victories are worth two points and Day 3 victories are worth three points. There's a total of 24 points up for grabs, meaning the first team to 13 will be crowned champions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Laver Cup 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Laver Cup 2023?

The tournament begins on Friday 22nd September 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 24th September 2023.

How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2023 in the UK

Coverage of the Laver Cup will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels will show all live coverage, while the same coverage will be available on discovery+ which is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Laver Cup 2023 schedule

Friday 22nd September

Morning

Match 1 – Singles

Match 2 – Singles

Afternoon

Match 3 – Singles

Match 4 – Doubles

Saturday 23rd September

Morning

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

Afternoon

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday 24th September

Morning

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles

Afternoon

Match 11 – Singles

Match 12 – Singles

Where is the Laver Cup 2023 held?

The Laver Cup 2023 is held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The court allows up to 19,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches across a range of sports.

