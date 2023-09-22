The Day 1 action wraps up with a doubles match that will pit Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev against American duo Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe in a spectacle that should delight the fans in Vancouver.

Each match on Day 1 is worth one point for the winning team. Day 2 and Day 3 matches are worth two and three points respectively.

A grand total of 24 points can be won across the span of the tournament, meaning the first team to reach 13 points will clinch overall victory for either Europe or the World.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Laver Cup 2023 order of play for today.

Laver Cup order of play today

All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change. Eur = Europe. ROW = Rest of World.

Friday 22nd September

Day – from 9pm

Match 1 – Arthur Fils (EUR) v Ben Shelton (ROW) – Singles

Match 2 – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (EUR) v Francisco Cerundolo (ROW) – Singles

Night – from 3am (Saturday)

Match 3 – Gaël Monfils (EUR) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (ROW) – Singles

Match 4 – Arthur Fils / Andrey Rublev (EUR) v Tommy Paul / Frances Tiafoe (ROW) – Doubles

Saturday 23rd September

Day – from 9pm

Match 5 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles

Match 6 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles

Night – from 3am (Sunday)

Match 7 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles

Match 8 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Doubles

Sunday 24th September

Day – from 8pm

Match 9 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Doubles

Match 10 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles

Match 11 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles

Match 12 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles

