Laver Cup 2023 order of play: Schedule today (Friday 22nd September – Day 1)
We've rounded up the full Laver Cup 2023 schedule and order of play for today's matches.
The Laver Cup begins on Friday with a stellar line-up of encounters to savour across the day's order of play.
Gaël Monfils faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in arguably the showpiece match-up of the day, with three singles ties to be played back-to-back.
The Day 1 action wraps up with a doubles match that will pit Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev against American duo Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe in a spectacle that should delight the fans in Vancouver.
Each match on Day 1 is worth one point for the winning team. Day 2 and Day 3 matches are worth two and three points respectively.
A grand total of 24 points can be won across the span of the tournament, meaning the first team to reach 13 points will clinch overall victory for either Europe or the World.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Laver Cup 2023 order of play for today.
Laver Cup order of play today
All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change. Eur = Europe. ROW = Rest of World.
Friday 22nd September
Day – from 9pm
Match 1 – Arthur Fils (EUR) v Ben Shelton (ROW) – Singles
Match 2 – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (EUR) v Francisco Cerundolo (ROW) – Singles
Night – from 3am (Saturday)
Match 3 – Gaël Monfils (EUR) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (ROW) – Singles
Match 4 – Arthur Fils / Andrey Rublev (EUR) v Tommy Paul / Frances Tiafoe (ROW) – Doubles
Saturday 23rd September
Day – from 9pm
Match 5 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles
Match 6 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles
Night – from 3am (Sunday)
Match 7 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles
Match 8 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Doubles
Sunday 24th September
Day – from 8pm
Match 9 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Doubles
Match 10 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles
Match 11 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles
Match 12 – TBC (EUR) v TBC (ROW) – Singles
