Who is playing in the Laver Cup? Players and teams confirmed

The tournament will mark the last time tennis legend Roger Federer takes to the court for a professional match – with the Swiss superstar set to call time on his record-breaking career at the age of 41.

The Laver Cup is back for its fifth edition this weekend – and it looks set to be a very special one indeed.

Not only that, but for the very first time he'll be playing alongside all of his rivals from the so-called 'Big Four' – with Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray all joining him in Team Europe.

But while Europe might have the most star-studded team – and the higher ranked players – they face some tough opposition in the shape of John McEnroe's Team World.

If you're wondering exactly who's lining up for each team, we have all the information you need below.

Who is playing in the Laver Cup?

Team Europe won the Laver Cup in 2021 Getty Images

As usual, both teams consist of six players – with the first three spots on each team given to the highest ranked players available (as of the previous June) and the remaining places taken by picks from team captains Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.

For Team Europe, Casper Ruud, Rafa Nadal, and Stefanos Tsitsipas take the first three places, while Borg has selected Federer, Djokovic, and Murray as his remaining players.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini and Cam Norrie have been listed as alternates, with Berrettini expected to step in for Federer after he pulls out following his doubles match on the opening night.

The first three places on Team World are taken by Taylor Fritz, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and Diego Schwartzmann while McEnroe's captain picks are Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock, and Frances Tiafoe – the latter replacing the previously announced John Isner who was forced to pull out due to injury.

Tommy Paul has been listed as an alternate for Team World.

Laver Cup teams

Team Europe

Casper Ruud (NOR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Novak Djokovic (SER)

Roger Federer (SUI)

Andy Murray (GBR)

Alternates

Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Team World

Taylor Fritz (USA)

Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Diego Schwartzmann (ARG)

Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Jack Sock (USA)

Alternate

Tommy Paul (USA)

Laver Cup captains

As has been the case for each previous edition of the tournament, tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe serve as captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.

The two stars enjoyed one of the most iconic rivalries in sporting history during the '70s and early '80s, and are still considered among the best players to ever play the sport.

