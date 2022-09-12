When is the Laver Cup 2022? Dates, times and location

The competition is the equivalent of golf's Ryder Cup, with two teams up against each other in a series of hard-court matches.

The Laver Cup enters its fifth edition with a tantalising tournament in prospect, as Team Europe prepare to defend their title against Team World.

Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will form a large chunk of Team Europe, with Roger Federer still listed as a competitor in what would be an unprecedented assembly of generational talents.

The Europeans demolished Team World 14-1 in 2021 and have won all four prior editions since the tournament's inception. Last year's team saw six of the world top 10 enter for Europe, against six players outside of the top 10 for the rest of the world.

Europe look powerful once again going into the 2022 edition, with world No.12 Taylor Fritz leading the way for Team World.

Fans will be excited to see proceedings go ahead, and we're on hand to help you work out when the Laver Cup begins and how long it will run for.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates for the Laver Cup 2022, including dates and times.

When is the Laver Cup 2022?

The Laver Cup 2022 begins on Friday 23rd September and will run for three days until Sunday 25th September.

The short tournament will feature nine singles matches and three doubles matches before a winning team is crowned.

We will confirm the full schedule in due course once it has been announced.

Where is the Laver Cup 2022 held?

The Laver Cup alternates between a venue in Europe and across the globe. This year's competition will be held at the O2 Arena in London.

In the event's history, it has been hosted by Prague, Chicago, Geneva and Boston. It will move on to Vancouver and Berlin in the coming years.

