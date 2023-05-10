Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Elina Svitolina are among the biggest names featuring on the slate today with plenty more big matches across the courts.

The Italian Open begins with a host of unseeded stars seeking to progress over the first hurdle in Rome.

Brits can also look forward to watching Kyle Edmund as he battles to reach the second round in Italy.

Men's World No.1 Carlos Alacaraz heads into this tournament on the back of a stunning run of title-winning form, especially on clay.

However, women's World No.1 Iga Swiatek enters the tournament on the back of a potentially tide-turning defeat to No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Italian Open 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Italian Open 2023 schedule – Wednesday 10th May 2023

Singles matches. All UK time.

Centre Court

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

[PR] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v [WC] Sara Errani (ITA)

[PR] Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Andy Murray (GBR) v [WC] Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v [Q] Arantxa Rus (NED)

Grand Stand Arena

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) v Luca Van Assche (FRA)

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Yibing Wu (CHN)

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) v [Q] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Paula Badosa (ESP) v [Q] Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)

Pietrangeli

Sloane Stephens (USA) v [PR] Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Lauren Davis (USA) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [Q] Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Katie Volynets (USA)

Gregoire Barrere (FRA) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Court 12

Sebastian Baez (ARG) v Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

Cristian Garin (CHI) v Pedro Cachin (ARG)

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Karolina Muchova (CZE) v [LL] Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

Julia Grabher (AUT) v [WC] Nuria Brancaccio (ITA)

Court 1

[Q] Magdalena Frech (POL) v [WC] Matilde Paoletti (ITA)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v [Q] Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Alizé Cornet (FRA) v [Q] Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) v [Q] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Court 2

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Constant Lestienne (FRA) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

[PR] Kyle Edmund (GBR) v [Q] Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Jaume Munar (ESP) v [Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Court 3

[Q] Anna Bondar (HUN) v Tatjana Maria (GER)

Varvara Gracheva (RUS) v [Q] Camila Osorio (COL)

Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v [Q] Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Claire Liu (USA) v [WC] Camille Rosatello (ITA)

Court 4

Ana Bogdan (ROU) v [Q] Nao Hibino (JPN)

[Q] Taylor Townsend (USA) v [Q] Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL)

[Q] Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) v [Q] Arthur Fils (FRA)

Marcos Giron (USA) v [Q] Roman Safiullin (RUS)

