The Russian invasion of Ukraine and allegations from WTA player Peng Shuai against the Chinese government have seen the cancellation of tournaments in both of those countries, opening up a slot for a brand new tournament to go ahead in October.

The Guadalajara Open is a brand new tournament for 2022 – the first time a WTA 1000 event has been hosted in Latin America.

World No.4 Paula Badosa looks set to enter the tournament as No.1 seed with Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit not making the trip to Mexico.

Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari are among the dark horses to go well in Guadalajara, while US duo Jessica Pegula and rising superstar Coco Gauff continue to climb the ranking and both sit inside the top five seeds.

Fans around the world will be excited to see elite women's tennis go ahead in Mexico with such a huge prize on the line. Who will seize the initiative and end 2022 on a high?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Guadalajara Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Guadalajara Open 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 17th October 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 23rd November 2022.

How to watch and live stream Guadalajara Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Guadalajara Open 2022 schedule

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Round of 64: Monday 17th – Tuesday 18th October

Round of 32: Tuesday 18th – Wednesday 19th October

Round of 16: Wednesday 19th – Thursday 20th October

Quarter-finals: Friday 21st October

Semi-finals: Saturday 22nd October

Final: Sunday 31st October

Where is the Guadalajara Open 2022 held?

The Guadalajara Open will take place in Guadalajara, Mexico for the first time after a slot opened up on the tour.

Abierto Zapopan and the Monterrey Open are both WTA 250 events held in Mexico in February, but this tournament offers quadruple the ranking points for the champion.

