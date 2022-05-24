As with all major tournaments, there is a hefty prize money pot waiting to be carved up, as well as healthy doses of glory and prestige on offer for all who progress into the latter stages.

The French Open is well under way with a host of the world's finest tennis players convening at Roland-Garros for the 2022 edition of the iconic clay-court Grand Slam.

There's an enormous £37.4 million (€43,6m) up for grabs between the men's and women's singles tournaments as well as the doubles event.

Men's and women's pay is equal with the eventual singles champions to rake in a cool £1.9m (€2,2m) each. The overall pot is 6.8% higher than pre-pandemic level from 2019.

Rafael Nadal is back in the hunt for an unprecedented 14th French Open title but faces stiff competition from men's world No.1 and rising superstar Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, while women's world No.1 Iga Swiatek will hope to extend her dominance at the top of the WTA rankings.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all the French Open prize money figures for 2022 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

French Open prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player

Champion – £1.9m (€2,2m)

Finalist – £943k (€1,1m)

Semi-finals – £514k (€600k)

Quarter-finals – £326k (€380k)

Round 4 – £189k (€220k)

Round 3 – £107k (€125k)

Round 2 – £74k (€86k)

Round 1 – £53k (€62k)

French Open prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per team

Champion – £497k (€580k)

Finalist – £249k (€290k)

Semi-finals – £125k (€146k)

Quarter-finals – £69k (€80k)

Round 3 – £36k (€42k)

Round 2 – £21k (€25k)

Round 1 – £14k (€16k)

