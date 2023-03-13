The British 20-year-old defeated World No.62 Danka Kovinic and No.21 Magda Linette in straight sets to cruise into the Round of 32.

Emma Raducanu continues her adventure at the Indian Wells Masters as she enters the third round without dropping a set so far.

Raducanu will be desperate to make the most of her momentum in this tournament following a year of injury set-backs and fitness uncertainty.

She sits No.77 in the world right now. Reaching the Round of 16 would see her move up several places, while a quarter-finals berth would catapult her up to around the No.60 mark.

Raducanu's fortunes won't be entirely changed by a good result at Indian Wells, but it would provide her with a launchpad to build from as she seeks a place near the top of the tree once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Emma Raducanu's next match on the WTA Tour.

When is Emma Raducanu playing at the Indian Wells Masters 2023?

Emma Raducanu's next match is against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

They will face each other on Monday 13th March 2023 at approximately 7:20pm UK time.

Emma Raducanu results at Indian Wells Masters 2023

First round – Thursday 9th March

Emma Raducanu 6-2 6-3 Danka Kovinic

Second round – Saturday 11th March

Emma Raducanu 7-6 6-2 Magda Linette

Third round – Monday 13th March (Expected UK time: 7:20pm)

Emma Raducanu v Beatriz Haddad Maia

