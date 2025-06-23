Eastbourne Open 2025 TV channel and live stream: How to watch live coverage
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the Eastbourne Open 2025, including TV channel and live stream details.
Tennis stars from around the globe head to the South Coast for the Eastbourne Open this week.
The grass court event is the last stop before Wimbledon – allowing players to do some fine-tuning ahead of the start of the year's third major at the end of June.
British No. 1 Emma Raducanu tops the list of home hopes in action, which also includes Jacob Fearnley, Dan Evans and Sonay Kartal.
Last year's champions, Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz, return as the top seeds at the 2025 edition of the Eastbourne Open.
For tennis fans, the event should serve as the perfect appetiser for Wimbledon – and the good news is that it is free to watch.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Eastbourne Open 2025 tennis tournament.
Eastbourne Open 2025 on TV and live stream in UK
You can watch the Eastbourne Open 2025 live on the BBC and the Tennis Channel from Monday 23rd June 2025 until Sunday 29th June 2025.
Coverage will be live and free on BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament from 1pm each day. iPlayer can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Alternatively, the Tennis Channel will broadcast all the action live across its online streaming platform.
