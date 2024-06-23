Eastbourne International 2024 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the Eastbourne International 2024, including schedule, date, TV channel and live stream details.
The Eastbourne International offers a host of top women's players a final chance to loosen up on lawn ahead of Wimbledon this summer.
Eastbourne is a quintessential warm-up tournament for the third Grand Slam of the year at SW19.
Elite players will be split between Eastbourne and the Bad Homburg Open, though British players tend to favour appearing on home soil.
Katie Boulter is expected to lead the British contingent in the women's event, while Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wildcard place as she seeks to return to sharpness ahead of Wimbledon.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Eastbourne International 2024 tennis tournament.
When is the Eastbourne International 2024?
The tournament begins on Monday 24th June 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 29th June 2024.
Play begins from around 11am UK time each day.
How to watch and live stream Eastbourne International 2024 in the UK
You can watch the Eastbourne International 2024 live on BBC and Sky Sports.
Coverage will be live and free on BBC and BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament.
Alternatively, you can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
