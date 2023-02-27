No.2 seed Andrey Rublev is the main attraction across the courts today as he faces Filip Krajonovic, while Alexander Zverev is also in action today.

The Dubai Tennis Championships kick off with an all-star cast of men's players in the ATP 500 event in the Middle East.

Thanasi Kokkinakis – Australian Open 2022 doubles winner alongside Nick Kyrgios – kicks off the tournament with a showdown against lucky loser Quentin Halys.

Fans around the world will be keen to see how some of the finest players from across the globe fare as the season picks up momentum.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 schedule

Singles matches. All UK time.

Day 1 – Monday 27th February

Centre Court

From 10am

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [LL] Quentin Halys (FRA)

Not before 11am

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v [WC] Malek Jaziri (TUN)

Not before 2pm

[2] Andrey Rublev (RUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

[7] Alexander Zverev (GER) v Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Court 1

From 10am

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Pavel Kotov (RUS)

