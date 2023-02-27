Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 schedule – Order of play today (Monday)
We've rounded up the full Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 schedule and Order of Play for today's matches.
The Dubai Tennis Championships kick off with an all-star cast of men's players in the ATP 500 event in the Middle East.
No.2 seed Andrey Rublev is the main attraction across the courts today as he faces Filip Krajonovic, while Alexander Zverev is also in action today.
Thanasi Kokkinakis – Australian Open 2022 doubles winner alongside Nick Kyrgios – kicks off the tournament with a showdown against lucky loser Quentin Halys.
Fans around the world will be keen to see how some of the finest players from across the globe fare as the season picks up momentum.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.
Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 schedule
Singles matches. All UK time.
Day 1 – Monday 27th February
Centre Court
From 10am
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [LL] Quentin Halys (FRA)
Not before 11am
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v [WC] Malek Jaziri (TUN)
Not before 2pm
[2] Andrey Rublev (RUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
[7] Alexander Zverev (GER) v Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Court 1
From 10am
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)
[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Pavel Kotov (RUS)
