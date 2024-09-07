The top two teams from each of the groups will qualify for the knockout stages, to be held in Malaga, Spain, towards the end of November.

Great Britain will be represented by rising sensation Jack Draper, as well as Cam Norrie and Dan Evans, who have both slid down the ATP Rankings in recent times.

As things stand, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur are the three representatives from the top 10 set to be involved for Italy, Spain and Australia respectively.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Davis Cup Finals 2024?

The tournament starts on Tuesday 10th September 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Play begins from around 1pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Davis Cup Finals 2024 in the UK

You can watch Great Britain's matches in the Davis Cup Finals 2024 live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.

Wednesday 11th September

Great Britain v Finland

Friday 13th September

Great Britain v Argentina

Sunday 15th September

Great Britain v Canada

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.