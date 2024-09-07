Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2024, including schedule, date, TV channel and live stream details.
The Davis Cup Finals is the self-styled World Cup of tennis, with nations entering teams of stars to compete for glory.
This year's group stages will be held across four different cities: Group A in Bologna, Group B in Valencia, Group C in Zhuhai and Group D on British soil in Manchester.
The top two teams from each of the groups will qualify for the knockout stages, to be held in Malaga, Spain, towards the end of November.
Great Britain will be represented by rising sensation Jack Draper, as well as Cam Norrie and Dan Evans, who have both slid down the ATP Rankings in recent times.
As things stand, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur are the three representatives from the top 10 set to be involved for Italy, Spain and Australia respectively.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis tournament.
When is the Davis Cup Finals 2024?
The tournament starts on Tuesday 10th September 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 15th September 2024.
Play begins from around 1pm UK time each day.
How to watch and live stream Davis Cup Finals 2024 in the UK
You can watch Great Britain's matches in the Davis Cup Finals 2024 live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.
Wednesday 11th September
Great Britain v Finland
Friday 13th September
Great Britain v Argentina
Sunday 15th September
Great Britain v Canada
