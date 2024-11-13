Nadal will retire after the Davis Cup Finals, regardless of the results. He is expected to feature in doubles matches at the very least.

Reigning champions Italy return among the favourites with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti and No. 32 Flavio Cobolli in tow, alongside two top-10 doubles specialists.

Britain will not feature in the event after failing to qualify for the Finals in Malaga.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Davis Cup Finals 2024.

Davis Cup Finals order of play today – Tuesday 19th November

All UK time.

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 19th November

4pm

Netherlands v Spain

Wednesday 20th November

11am

Germany v Canada

Thursday 21st November

9am

USA v Australia

Not before 4pm

Italy v Argentina

Semi-finals

Friday 22nd November

4pm

SF1: Winner of Germany/Canada v Winner of Netherlands/Spain

Saturday 23rd November

12pm

SF2: Winner of Italy/Argentina v Winner of USA/Australia

Final

Sunday 24th November

3pm

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 on TV and live stream

You can tune in to watch the Davis Cup Finals live on the Tennis Channel online.

The final will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button at 3pm on Sunday 24th November.

