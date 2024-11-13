Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Tuesday 19th November)
We bring you the full Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Davis Cup Finals knockout stage has arrived, with just eight teams left in the hunt for glory.
Carlos Alcaraz leads the Spanish team into the competition on home soil, but Rafael Nadal looks set to steal every headline on the Iberian Peninsula as he gears up for his last hurrah.
Nadal will retire after the Davis Cup Finals, regardless of the results. He is expected to feature in doubles matches at the very least.
Reigning champions Italy return among the favourites with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti and No. 32 Flavio Cobolli in tow, alongside two top-10 doubles specialists.
Britain will not feature in the event after failing to qualify for the Finals in Malaga.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Davis Cup Finals 2024.
Davis Cup Finals order of play today – Tuesday 19th November
All UK time.
Quarter-finals
Tuesday 19th November
4pm
- Netherlands v Spain
Wednesday 20th November
11am
- Germany v Canada
Thursday 21st November
9am
- USA v Australia
Not before 4pm
- Italy v Argentina
Semi-finals
Friday 22nd November
4pm
- SF1: Winner of Germany/Canada v Winner of Netherlands/Spain
Saturday 23rd November
12pm
- SF2: Winner of Italy/Argentina v Winner of USA/Australia
Final
Sunday 24th November
3pm
- Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2
How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 on TV and live stream
You can tune in to watch the Davis Cup Finals live on the Tennis Channel online.
The final will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button at 3pm on Sunday 24th November.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.