Canada, Great Britain and Czech Republic were undefeated in three group stage outings, while Serbia – inspired by World No.1 Novak Djokovic – clinched qualification at the expense of 2019 champions Spain, who suffered a shock exit.

The British contingent face Serbia in their quarter-final showdown, meaning a potential firecracker encounter between Andy Murray and Djokovic at some stage of proceedings, depending on how the Brits choose to line up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2023 tennis tournament.

When are the Davis Cup Finals 2023?

The tournament begins on Tuesday 21st November 2023 and runs until the final on Sunday 26th November 2023.

How to watch and live stream Davis Cup Finals 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on the Tennis Channel. Sign up here to watch all the action from every match.

Great Britain matches will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting with their quarter-final clash with Serbia. Should GB advance, their matches will continue to be shown on BBC platforms online.

Davis Cup Finals 2023 schedule and format

There will be three matches played per tie between nations.

Two singles matches and one doubles match will be played in each match-up with the team who picks up two wins to progress to the next round.

This format will remain consistent all the way to the final.

Where are the Davis Cup Finals 2023 held?

The Davis Cup Finals 2023 are held at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Malaga, Spain.

The court allows up to 11,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches across a range of sports.

