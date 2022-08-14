Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points in 2022 due to All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from entering the draw.

The Cincinnati Masters has arrived in 2022 with a strong crop of contenders all battling for back-to-back points hauls for the first time since May.

Last week's Canadian Open was the first 1,000-point event since the Italian Open and now, players have another opportunity to win big, this time in the US.

Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon but the ranking points controversy meant he was stripped of 2,500 points, a move that has seen him plunge down to No. 6 in the charts. He did not feature in Canada but looks set to play in Cincinnati despite his well-documented issues in 2022.

New world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and prodigy Carlos Alcaraz are all among the contenders heading to the Midwest, while Serena Williams is among the WTA players as she gears up for her 'farewell' tour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Cincinnati Masters 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 15th August 2022.

The men's and women's tournaments will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 21st August 2022.

How to watch and live stream Cincinnati Masters 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Cincinnati Masters 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1,000)

Round of 64: Sunday 14th – Tuesday 16th August

Round of 32: Wednesday 17th August

Round of 16: Thursday 18th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 19th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 20th August

Final: Sunday 21st August

WTA Women's Singles (1,000)

Round of 64: Sunday 14th – Tuesday 16th August

Round of 32: Wednesday 17th August

Round of 16: Thursday 18th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 19th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 20th August

Final: Sunday 21st August

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Cincinnati Masters 2022 held?

The tournament is held in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA and is one of the most historic events on the ATP and WTA tours having been founded in 1899.

The Lindner Family Tennis Center has hosted the tournament since 1979 and its hard outdoor courts will once again prove challenging for all competitors.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sport news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.